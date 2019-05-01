Hanseatic Nature Delivered to Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Hapag-Lloyd Nature Delivery

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises has taken delivery of the Hanseatic Nature as the German cruise brand signed for the luxury expedition ship at VARD in Norway.

The 230-guest vessel is now under the command of Captain Thilo Natke who will sail the new ship to Hamburg, according to a statement. 

Hapag-Lloyd Nature Delivery

The handover ceremony included representatives of the VARD shipyard and its parent company Fincantieri, employees and the management of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises and crew from the Hanseatic Nature.

Hanseatic Nature

The Hanseatic Inspiration follows later this year, while a third newbuild, the Hanseatic Spirit is due for a 2021 delivery.

