Holland America Line's Prinsendam launched as the Royal Viking Sun in 1988, and eventually made the move to Holland America Line in 2002. She will move to Phoenix Reisen and become the Amera this summer.



https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/cruise-news/20791-photos-prinsendam-3.html#sigProIda32536d426 View the embedded image gallery online at:

Photos: Rui Minas Agostinho