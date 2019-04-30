Windstar Launches New All-Inclusive Package

Windstar Cruises has announced a new all-inclusive onboard package.

Guests who purchase Windstar’s new “All-In Package” receive unlimited Wi-Fi access, unlimited laundry service, hotel and beverage gratuities, and the top shelf Captain’s Exclusive Beverage Package featuring all wines by the glass, all beer selections, all mini-bar beverages, and a broad assortment of cocktails, all for $89 per person, per day.

Advance purchase of the package earns commission for travel advisors booking travel for cruise guests.

The “All-In Package” is available to purchase now on more than 550 cruises sailing to destinations around the globe into 2021 including Tahiti and the South Pacific, Alaska, Europe, Transatlantic, Canada and New England, Caribbean, Mexico, Costa Rica and the Panama Canal. Even after guests board the ship, the special package price of $89 per person may be purchased up through day two of the cruise.

Guests will save an estimated $35 per person, per day when booking the “All-In Package” versus separately paying for the various services and amenities, Windstar said.

The Captain’s Exclusive Beverage Package is the line’s ultimate beverage package that includes all domestic and imported beer and 33 varieties of wine or sparkling wine by the glass plus cordials, liqueurs, aperitifs, cocktails, and mini-bar items. Cocktails are based on house and select brands, and guests may choose from more than 40 liquors such as Grey Goose, Hendricks, Johnny Walker Black, Ketel One, Glenfiddich, Hennessy, and more (brands rotate and are subject to availability.)