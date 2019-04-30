Sixth Global Run Bodrum Breaks Records

Global Run Bodrum

The annual Global Run Bodrum took place on April 28 under the banner "Run for Hope."

Sponsored by Global Ports Holding plc and Global Investment Holdings, Global Run Bodrum brought sportsmanship, competition and celebrations to the city.

Bodrum Cruise Port hosted the event and was the start point for participants, according to a statement. 

In its sixth year, Global Run Bodrum marked a record number of runners of over 1,700. In addition to the regular 5K and 10K runs, this year the Global Run included an additional 21K half marathon run.

The route took participants from Bodrum Cruise Port and passed through Gumbet, Bitez, Myndos Gate and the Antique Theatre, giving the runners the opportunity to see the city’s historic monuments and beautiful bays, while spring blossom provided a welcoming display on the main streets.

All money raised from the event went to Parilti Association, Global Run Bodrum’s charity partner, which aids children and young adults with visual disability.

