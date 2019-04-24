MSC Inks Exclusive Partnership with Martha Stewart

MSC Cruises has announced a new deal with home and lifestyle expert Martha Stewart covering new culinary and discovery experiences onboard and ashore.

The partnership — themed Celebrate, Discover, Experience — includes specially curated shore excursions, celebration surprise gift packages, and onboard special holiday dinner menus and recipes.

“MSC Cruises is committed to developing enriching guest experiences and as such we partner with world-class experts in their field to create together something truly unique,” said Gianni Onorato, CEO, MSC Cruises. “Martha Stewart’s philosophy and passion for discovery is a perfect match for MSC Cruises and we are excited to bring her innovation, style and expertise to life in this special partnership designed to help our guests create memorable vacation moments with friends and family.”

“I’ve always enjoyed introducing people to new experiences, and I’m thrilled to be working with MSC Cruises on a partnership that embodies the true celebratory nature of travel, exploration and discovery,” said Martha Stewart. “The excursions showcase some of my favorite activities and help MSC Cruises’ guests discover some of the authentic and hidden treasures of destinations throughout the Caribbean. The holiday dinner menus and surprise gift packages encompass what I believe celebrations should include: good food, good company and commemorating great adventures and inspiration wherever we are.”

Initially taking place in multiple destinations across the Caribbean, the Martha Stewart & MSC Cruises Excursions focus on some of Martha’s passion points and feature a variety of activities, including hands-on culinary classes and tastings of local delights, according to a statement, horseback riding in the ocean, hiking to hidden coves, visits to craft markets, lessons from local fisherman and tours of beautiful gardens.

“As MSC Cruises significantly expands its presence in the North American market, we are continually seeking to introduce new offerings in the region that are appealing to the North American traveler,” said Ken Muskat, EVP & Chief Operating Officer of MSC Cruises (USA). “MSC Cruises’ guests are curious travelers who seek learning opportunities and are looking for authentic experiences that help them travel like a local. In addition to being designed around Martha Stewart’s interests, together we created these shore excursions with insight from the local tourism boards to identify the true, hidden treasures of the islands and really provide our guests with an exceptional and rare experience.”

For the initial roll-out, excursions will be available at all destinations visited on itineraries served by MSC Seaside and MSC Armonia including: San Juan, Puerto Rico; Nassau, Bahamas; Philipsburg, Saint Maarten; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands; Ocho Rios, Jamaica; George Town, Cayman Islands; Cozumel, Mexico; Costa Maya, Mexico; and Roatán Island, Honduras. Starting November 2019, additional excursions will be available in destinations visited by MSC Divina and MSC Meraviglia while sailing the Caribbean. Future roll out will also include an excursion on MSC Cruises’ new private island, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, which will welcome its first guests in November 2019.