Lindblad's National Geographic Endurance Arrives in Norway

The hull of National Geographic Endurance for Lindblad Expeditions has arrived in Ulsteinvik, Norway, after traveling nearly six days from Gydnia, Poland, where construction of the main hull steel work was completed.

The ship arrived under tow with 100 percent of structure steel and major foundation work having been competed at Crist S.A.

The ship currently has all bow thruster and major HVAC equipment installed. The main engines, generators, stabilizers, cranes and other essential equipment will be installed in drydock at Ulstein Shipyard, along with the completed piping, electrical and hotel outfitting, according to a statement. 

The last two steel blocks on the housetop which make up the ships masts will be erected later in the construction stage as air space becomes available at Ulstein Shipayrd.

The ship is scheduled to be delivered at the end of January 2020.

