Fincantieri Acquires Control of Insis

Fincantieri has announced that it has acquired a majority stake in Insis, a company headquartered in Follo (La Spezia) operating in the sectors of information technology and electronics.

According to Fincantieri, Insis is positioned as solution provider in the defense and civil sector and has expertise in the development of products and services in the field of optronic, telecommunications, information technology and cybersecurity. The company is said to be recognized for the high level of technological content of its products and for having succeeded in preserving a strong customer base in a complex and fragmented market.

In 2018, Insisy recorded revenues of 51.7 million euros with strong growth forecasts for 2019. Overall, it employs a total of 100 people, 70% of whom are engineers, system engineering specialists and skilled technicians.

Over the last years, Fincantieri has undertaken a growth strategy concentrating on diversification and by widening its product and services portfolio, shifting its focus on higher added-value solutions, the company stated. And Insis will give Fincantieri direct access to a pool of highly skilled human resources, creating an excellence center with very high technological content dedicated to defense systems engineering.