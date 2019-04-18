SeaDream Yacht Club Accepting Reservations For New Mega-Yacht

SeaDream Yacht Club has announced that it has opened reservations for the inaugural season of its newbuild, the SeaDream Innovation. Setting sail in September 2021, the mega-yacht will feature 110 suites and a one-to-one guest to crew ratio. SeaDream said its new ship will introduce a new era of luxury travel, offering a true global yachting experience with anticipatory service, 5-star dining, luxury accommodations, generous outdoor spaces and inspiring itineraries.

With three marinas that can be operated simultaneously, guests will also enjoy uninterrupted access to a wide range of water sports equipment. The Innovation promises to immerse guests in nature with an in-ocean swimming pool, outside dining and Balinese Dream Beds for sleeping under the stars.

Suited for both tropical and polar destinations, the new ship will sail to all continents in its first season, visiting over 200 ports in 49 countries.

Season highlights include a 70-day inaugural voyage from Sept. 18 to Nov. 27, 2021. Following a transatlantic crossing, the Innovation will sail to destinations in Central and South America, Patagonia’s Glacier Alley and Chilean fjords before culminating with an exploration of Antarctica.

An Antarctica program will be offered from December 2021 to February 2022. After that the ship sails from Ushuaia to Longyearbyen, Feb. 8 to May 7, 2022, exploring Svalbard from April to July.

In the fall, the Innovation sails to Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Tasmania.

According to SeaDream, the Innovation will offer a casually elegant, personalized luxury experience.