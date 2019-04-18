Port of New Orleans Receives National Planning Award

The Port of New Orleans’ (Port NOLA) has announced that its Strategic Master Plan, Port NOLA Forward, will earn the port a Silver 2019 National Planning Achievement Award for Economic Development Planning from the American Planning Association (APA) for identifying and seizing upon economic growth opportunities.

“Being recognized by a planning body like the American Planning Association is an honor and validation that we as an agency are on the right course,” said Brandy D. Christian, Port NOLA president and CEO. “Our role as a port is to plan and build the infrastructure to drive commerce and create jobs for our region. In an economy with limited public resources, it is absolutely vital to have a clear vision and strategic roadmap to remain competitive now and 100 years from now.”

Port NOLA also received the Plan Excellence Award in October from the APA’s Louisiana Chapter for its strategic master plan, which is a vision to deliver significant, sustained economic benefit throughout the Port’s three-parish jurisdiction – Jefferson, Orleans and St. Bernard Parishes.

With finite assets such as land, capital and facilities, as well as projected growth in cargo and cruise volumes in the Gulf region, Port NOLA stated that its strategic master plan enables it to think cohesively about growing vital maritime and hospitality industries and capitalize on the potential of the region.

At the plan’s core, and key to its success, according to a prepared statement, is collaborative partnership with a wide range of stakeholders. Throughout the planning process, the port invited the participation of its tenants, carriers, customers, federal, state and local elected officials, economic development and civic leaders, and neighbors — residents who rely on the port for family-supporting jobs.