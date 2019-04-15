Norwegian Cruise Line today announced select 2020 and 2021 itineraries for 12 of its 17 ships.

Among the big news is the Norwegian Encore’s debut in Seattle where she will sail seven-day cruises to Alaska alongside the Norwegian Bliss in 2021.

The Norwegian Joy will sail from New York, and the Norwegian Spirit, which will undergo an extensive multi-million-dollar revitalization in early 2020, will sail a variety of port-intensive itineraries from Tokyo, Japan and Hong Kong, China.

The Norwegian Jewel will sail French Polynesia, Hawaii and South Pacific cruises in spring 2020 and spring 2021.

“We are very excited to have opened for sale incredibly appealing itineraries across our innovative fleet,” said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “With these compelling sailings as well as the introduction of our latest ships, Norwegian Joy and Norwegian Encore, and the revitalization of our mid-size vessels, we are confident guests will continue to savor every moment of their cruise vacation when they travel with us.”

Norwegian Bliss, which launched last year, will be joined in Seattle this year and next by Norwegian Joy and in 2021 by the soon-to-debut Norwegian Encore, according to the company.

Both Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Encore will offer a variety of seven-day cruises. Norwegian Bliss will call to Juneau, Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point, Alaska as well as to Victoria, British Columbia beginning April 24, 2021. The Norwegian Encore will start her Alaska season on May 2, 2021, sailing to Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan, Alaska; and Victoria,

Beginning May 10, 2021, the Norwegian Jewel returns to Vancouver, British Columbia and Seward, Alaska to sail her seven-day Glacier Bay Northbound and Inside Passage itineraries.

Starting in April 2021, the Norwegian Breakaway will cruise a mix of five, seven and nine-day Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean cruises from Miami. Her Eastern Caribbean sailings will include calls to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; and Norwegian’s private island, Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas. Her Western Caribbean cruises feature visits to Roatán Island, Honduras; Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; and the Caribbean’s premier resort-style destination in Belize, Harvest Caye. Norwegian Breakaway’s Southern Caribbean cruises will visit Oranjestad, Aruba; Willemstad, Curaçao; Kralendijk, Bonaire; and Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.

Beginning April 14, 2021, the Norwegian Joy will homeport in New York City for the first time, sailing a mix of Bermuda as well as Canada and New England cruises. Her seven-day Bermuda sailings will offer guests three full days to explore the island, while her five-day Canada and New England voyages will feature visits to Portland, Maine and Halifax, Nova Scotia.

From April 18, 2021, the Norwegian Gem will sail a mix of seven-day Bermuda cruises from Boston as well as seven-day Canada and New England cruises from Boston and Quebec City, Canada. Visits include Bar Harbor and Portland, Maine; Halifax and Sydney, Nova Scotia; Saguenay, Quebec; and Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

Following her Caribbean cruises from Miami on August 24, 2021, the Norwegian Breakaway will sail seven-day Canada and New England cruises from New York that will include calls to Bar Harbor and Portland, Maine; Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Saint John, New Brunswick.

The Norwegian Epic will return to Europe in 2021 to sail itineraries from Barcelona, Spain and Rome (Civitavecchia) with calls to Naples and Florence/Pisa (Livorno), Italy; Cannes, France; and Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

Also in 2021, the Norwegian Dawn will once again cruise the Greek Isles from Venice, Italy with seven-day sailings that include visits to Kotor, Montenegro; Dubrovnik, Croatia; and Corfu, Santorini, Mykonos and Argostoli, Greece.

The Norwegian Getaway will offer 10 and 11-day cruises in 2021 to the Greek Isles and Italy from Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy with stops in Kotor, Montenegro; Dubrovnik, Croatia; Corfu, Santorini, Mykonos and Athens (Piraeus), Greece; and Naples and Florence/Pisa (Livorno), Italy.

Returning to Europe on in late May 2021, the Norwegian Escape will offer nine-day cruises to the Baltic region from Copenhagen, Denmark with calls to Warnemünde, Germany; Tallinn, Estonia; Helsinki, Finland; Stockholm (Nynashamn), Sweden and an overnight in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

Beginning in May 2020, and soon opening for sale on May 1, 2019, the Norwegian Spirit will sail a variety of port-intensive itineraries from Tokyo, Japan and Hong Kong, China, ranging from 11 to 15 days.

The Norwegian Jewel will sail a variety of French Polynesia, Hawaii, and South Pacific cruises in spring 2020 and spring 2021.These 11 to 21-day sailings will cruise from Sydney, Australia; Papeete, Tahiti; Honolulu, Hawaii; and Vancouver, British Columbia featuring visits to incredible destinations such as Bora Bora, Moorea, Raiatea, and Nuku Hiva, French Polynesia; Lautoka, Suva, and Dravuni, Fiji; Noumea, Lifou, and Ille des Pins, New Caledonia; Mystery Island, Espiritu Santo, and Port Vila, Vanuatu; and the Big Island (Hilo and Kailua-Kona), Maui (Kahului), Kauai (Nawiliwili), and Oahu (Honolulu), Hawaii.