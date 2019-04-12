Genting Cruise Lines Celebrates Christening and Launch of Explorer Dream

Genting Cruise Lines welcomed the third member of its Dream Cruises’ fleet with the christening and inaugural homeport deployment of Explorer Dream at the Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal in a ceremony earlier this week.

Genting said the Explorer Dream is the first newly-launched cruise ship of the post-recalibration period in the Chinese cruise industry and her arrival also marks Dream Cruises’ debut in Eastern China, with the ship purposely-built and recently renovated for the Asian and Chinese luxury market.

Dream Cruises’ first 200,000-ton Global Class ship, set to debut in 2021, will also celebrate her inaugural deployment in Shanghai as the largest cruise ship to homeport in the Asia-Pacific.

“Dream Cruises is the most recognized cruise brand in Southern China due to World Dream being positioned in the dual homeports of Guangzhou and Hong Kong. However, as we all know, the Eastern and North Chinese market is five times larger than the south and Dream Cruises will be building two 204,000 gross ton Global Class ships to be launched starting early 2021 in Shanghai and Tianjin to accommodate this market. These two ships, being built in our own shipyards Germany, are also designed to be the most advanced and intelligent cruise ships ever to be constructed,” said Hui Lim, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Genting Hong Kong. said, “In order to prepare the foundations and increase Dream Cruises’ brand awareness in East and North China, we are pleased today to welcome “Explorer Dream” in Shanghai as the third ship in our Dream Cruises fleet.”

Honorable guests Su Ping, Vice Magistrate of Shanghai Baoshan District Government and Hui Lim, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Genting Hong Kong were joined by management executives and over 500 guests at the ceremonial launch event.

The christening ceremony featured Grace Chen, the godmother of Explorer Dream and one of the most influential fashion innovators in China.

Su Ping, Vice Magistrate of Shanghai Baoshan District Government said, “In July 2017, Genting Cruise Lines launched the Golden Sea Route, a seven-night itinerary in Shanghai, which garnered the Best Itinerary Award during the Shanghai Cruise Tourism Festival. In October 2018, a strategic Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Baoshan District Government and Genting Cruise Lines to forge a new partnership. Now, the inaugural arrival of Explorer Dream, the newest member of Dream Cruises in Shanghai, will bring forth distinctive and premium cruise travel products to propel the optimal development of the cruise industry in China.”

Sailings from Shanghai homeport on the Explorer Dream will take guests on cruises to popular destinations in Japan that range from three-night to six-night itineraries, such as the three-night cruises to Kyoto, Osaka or Kobe, or the two-night round-trip cruise to Okinawa.

Starting in July, Explorer Dream will begin her homeport deployment in Tianjin. And in October 2019, the Explorer Dream will homeport in Sydney and Auckland.