Virgin Voyages Launches Global Recruitment Drive

Virgin Voyages and its recruitment team have launched a global road show to find crew, calling it the first ever Virgin Voyages Global Talent Spotting Tour.

Over the next 6 months, the company is visiting 18 countries in search of people for all types of shipboard positions, according to a statement.

Virgin has partnered with The Apollo Group to work with recruiters.

Recruitment Partners

The Training & Recruitment Center - Jamaica

Pershotel International Empleo en Cruceros - Mexico

Sutramarh - Honduras

ISMIRA Recruitment and Crewing Agency - Eastern Europe

Kamaxi Overseas Consultants - India

CSCS International Manning Ltd - Mauritius

Odyssey International Head Office - Dubai

Employment Power - Croatia

Gourmet Recruitment - South Africa

Zest Recruitment - Australia

Infinity - Brazil

CTI Group - Indonesia / Thailand

Singa Ship Management - Philippines

Viking Recruitment - UK

Pro Sea Staff - Western Europe

Harding (Retail) - UK

Steiner (Spa) - UK & South Africa

"Together with our partners, we're seeking people who are amazing to work with and who live and breathe customer service. We love it when you bring your personality to work with you. We love passion, authenticity and being human. We are also committed to diversity and inclusion, as we are firm believers that the world is better off when everybody is part of it. Oh, and in case you were wondering, we don’t even mind if you have tattoos or colorful hair. Just be you," said Kasia Anderson, head of people at Virgin Voyages, in a LinkedIn post.

Tour Stops:

May 30, 31 - Dubrovnik, Croatia - Marine & Technical

June 3 - Zagreb, Croatia - Beverage, Culinary, Restaurants

June 5 - Manchester, UK - Beverage, Culinary, Restaurants

June 6 - London, UK - Beverage, Culinary, Restaurants

June 7 - London, UK - All

June 10, 11 - Rome, Italy - Beverage, Culinary, Restaurants, Sailor Services

June 13, 14 - Barcelona, Spain - Beverage, Culinary, Restaurants, Sailor Services

June 24, 25 - Odessa, Ukraine - Marine & Technical

June 26 - Odessa, Ukraine - Beverage, Housekeeping, Restaurant

June 28 - Minsk, Belarus - Beverage, Housekeeping, Restaurant

July 1 - Budapest, Hungary- Beverage, Housekeeping, Restaurant

July 15, 16 - Manila, Philippines - Marine, Technical, Ent - Technical

July 17, 18, 19 - Manila, Philippines - Beverage, Culinary, Housekeeping, Restaurants

July 22, 23 - Cebu, Philippines - Beverage, Culinary, Housekeeping, Restaurants

July 25, 26, 27 - Bali, Indonesia - Culinary, Housekeeping, Laundry, Restaurants

Jul 30, Aug 01 - Jakarta, Indonesia - Culinary, Housekeeping, Laundry, Restaurants

Aug 01, 06 - Bangkok, Thailand - Beverage, Restaurants

July 15, 16, 17 - Mumbai, India - Beverage, Culinary, Housekeeping, Restaurants

July 18, 19, 20 - Goa, India - Beverage, Culinary, Housekeeping, Restaurants

July 22, 23 - Dubai, UAE - Culinary, Housekeeping

July 26 - Abu Dhabi, UAE - Culinary, Housekeeping

July 29 - Port Louis, Mauritius - Beverage, Culinary, Housekeeping, Restaurants

Aug 26 - São Paulo, Brazil - Beverage, Housekeeping, Restaurants

Aug 27 - Curitiba, Brazil - Beverage, Housekeeping, Restaurants

Sep 9 - Brisbane, Australia - Beverage, Restaurants, Sailor Services

Sep 10 - Sydney, Australia - Beverage, Restaurants, Sailors Services

Sep 11 - Melbourne, Australia - Beverage, Restaurants, Sailors Services

Sep 16, 17 - Durban, South Africa - Beverage, Culinary, Restaurants, Sailor Services

Sep 19, 20 - Cape Town, South Africa - Beverage, Culinary, Restaurants, Sailor Services

Sep 23, 24 - Montego Bay, Jamaica - Culinary Restaurants

Sep 30, Oct 1 - Cancún, Mexico - Culinary Restaurants

Oct 8 - San Pedro, Honduras - Culinary

Oct 21, 22, 23 - Manila, Philippines - Beverage, Culinary, Housekeeping, Restaurants

Oct 25, 26 - Bali, Indonesia - Culinary, Housekeeping, Laundry, Restaurants

Oct 29, 30 - Bangkok, Thailand- Beverage, Restaurants