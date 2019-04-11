Virgin Voyages Launches Global Recruitment Drive

Virgin Voyages and its recruitment team have launched a global road show to find crew, calling it the first ever Virgin Voyages Global Talent Spotting Tour.
Over the next 6 months, the company is visiting 18 countries in search of people for all types of shipboard positions, according to a statement.
Virgin has partnered with The Apollo Group to work with recruiters.
Recruitment Partners
The Training & Recruitment Center - Jamaica
Pershotel International Empleo en Cruceros - Mexico
Sutramarh - Honduras
ISMIRA Recruitment and Crewing Agency - Eastern Europe
Kamaxi Overseas Consultants - India
CSCS International Manning Ltd - Mauritius
Odyssey International Head Office - Dubai
Employment Power - Croatia
Gourmet Recruitment - South Africa
Zest Recruitment - Australia
Infinity - Brazil
CTI Group - Indonesia / Thailand
Singa Ship Management - Philippines
Viking Recruitment - UK
Pro Sea Staff - Western Europe
Harding (Retail) - UK
Steiner (Spa) - UK & South Africa
"Together with our partners, we're seeking people who are amazing to work with and who live and breathe customer service. We love it when you bring your personality to work with you. We love passion, authenticity and being human. We are also committed to diversity and inclusion, as we are firm believers that the world is better off when everybody is part of it. Oh, and in case you were wondering, we don’t even mind if you have tattoos or colorful hair. Just be you," said Kasia Anderson, head of people at Virgin Voyages, in a LinkedIn post.
Tour Stops:
May 30, 31 - Dubrovnik, Croatia - Marine & Technical
June 3 - Zagreb, Croatia - Beverage, Culinary, Restaurants
June 5 - Manchester, UK - Beverage, Culinary, Restaurants
June 6 - London, UK - Beverage, Culinary, Restaurants
June 7 - London, UK - All
June 10, 11 - Rome, Italy - Beverage, Culinary, Restaurants, Sailor Services
June 13, 14 - Barcelona, Spain - Beverage, Culinary, Restaurants, Sailor Services
June 24, 25 - Odessa, Ukraine - Marine & Technical
June 26 - Odessa, Ukraine - Beverage, Housekeeping, Restaurant
June 28 - Minsk, Belarus - Beverage, Housekeeping, Restaurant
July 1 - Budapest, Hungary- Beverage, Housekeeping, Restaurant
July 15, 16 - Manila, Philippines - Marine, Technical, Ent - Technical
July 17, 18, 19 - Manila, Philippines - Beverage, Culinary, Housekeeping, Restaurants
July 22, 23 - Cebu, Philippines - Beverage, Culinary, Housekeeping, Restaurants
July 25, 26, 27 - Bali, Indonesia - Culinary, Housekeeping, Laundry, Restaurants
Jul 30, Aug 01 - Jakarta, Indonesia - Culinary, Housekeeping, Laundry, Restaurants
Aug 01, 06 - Bangkok, Thailand - Beverage, Restaurants
July 15, 16, 17 - Mumbai, India - Beverage, Culinary, Housekeeping, Restaurants
July 18, 19, 20 - Goa, India - Beverage, Culinary, Housekeeping, Restaurants
July 22, 23 - Dubai, UAE - Culinary, Housekeeping
July 26 - Abu Dhabi, UAE - Culinary, Housekeeping
July 29 - Port Louis, Mauritius - Beverage, Culinary, Housekeeping, Restaurants
Aug 26 - São Paulo, Brazil - Beverage, Housekeeping, Restaurants
Aug 27 - Curitiba, Brazil - Beverage, Housekeeping, Restaurants
Sep 9 - Brisbane, Australia - Beverage, Restaurants, Sailor Services
Sep 10 - Sydney, Australia - Beverage, Restaurants, Sailors Services
Sep 11 - Melbourne, Australia - Beverage, Restaurants, Sailors Services
Sep 16, 17 - Durban, South Africa - Beverage, Culinary, Restaurants, Sailor Services
Sep 19, 20 - Cape Town, South Africa - Beverage, Culinary, Restaurants, Sailor Services
Sep 23, 24 - Montego Bay, Jamaica - Culinary Restaurants
Sep 30, Oct 1 - Cancún, Mexico - Culinary Restaurants
Oct 8 - San Pedro, Honduras - Culinary
Oct 21, 22, 23 - Manila, Philippines - Beverage, Culinary, Housekeeping, Restaurants
Oct 25, 26 - Bali, Indonesia - Culinary, Housekeeping, Laundry, Restaurants
Oct 29, 30 - Bangkok, Thailand- Beverage, Restaurants