First Look at New Silver Origin Expedition Vessel

Silversea unveiled new details of Silver Origin, which will enter service in the Galapagos Islands from the summer of 2020.

In addition to the ship’s pioneering design and guests’ unique experiences ashore – which will be led by Silversea’s Expedition Team, who are certified by the National Park of the Galapagos – this concept will see guests enjoy Ecuadorian culture on board, through insightful content, including daily briefings, lectures, videos, and scientific information; authentic local cuisine, prepared by expert Ecuadorian chefs; and various other luxurious enhancements, the company said.

The ship will offer the highest Zodiac-to-guest ratio in the region, at 1:12.5.

“Silver Origin will elevate our industry-leading offering in the Galapagos Islands, unlocking meaningful experiences for guests, as they travel in ultimate luxury,” said Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s CEO. “Ever since the early planning phases, every decision on Silver Origin has been made to strengthen the connection between our guests and this spectacular, unique destination.”

“The natural beauty of the Galapagos Islands makes it one of the world’s best cruise destinations,” added Fernando Delgado, Silversea's Vice President and General Manager of Canodros C.L. “Silver Origin will enhance Silversea’s award-winning cruise experience here, raising it to an even more incredible level for guests’ enjoyment. I am excited to personally welcome Silver Origin to the region, and introduce the ship to our valued guests and trade partners.”

The Silver Origin will be the only ship in the Galapagos Islands to offer butler service to all suites, the company said.

Among the interior highlights is Basecamp, an elegant lounge in which guests can socialize before and after excursions. Connecting with the ship’s Zodiac embarkation area to represent the synergy between destination and ship, it will host educational activities, through which guests will be able to interact with the onboard Expedition Team to learn more about the rare wildlife, landscapes and history of the Galapagos Islands, before and after experiencing these attractions first-hand. Basecamp will feature a large, interactive digital wall—through which guests will be able to access destination-related content, including pictures, videos, excursion previews and scientific presentations.