Carnival Mardi Gras to Debut Resort-Style Private Suites

Carnival Cruise Line today unveiled more details on the numerous accommodations on the Mardi Gras, which will feature more than 180 suites across 11 styles, including the new premium category Carnival Excel suites with select amenities and access to a new resort-style, open-air enclave called Loft 19, according to a statement.

“As we continue to announce details on Mardi Gras, guests will see that this ship is going to have more choices to stay and more choices to play,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “All of our accommodations have been designed to exceed our guests’ expectations, and the suite offerings will kick that up a notch or two for those who want an extra special Choose Fun vacation.”

The new premium level Carnival Excel Suites include 32 suites in four categories:

• Carnival Excel Presidential Suite –Two Presidential Suites – the largest in the fleet – located on Deck 17 that feature spacious living, dining and sleeping areas along with the fleet’s most expansive balconies with vast sea views, large sunbed and lounging areas, as well as a private outdoor hot tub and shower. These suites also include access to the spa’s thermal suite and the Havana pool area.



• Carnival Excel Aft Suite – Twelve suites overlooking Summer Landing and boasting separate living rooms and bedrooms with large wraparound balconies offering impressive ocean views, as well as a private outdoor hot tub and areas for al fresco dining and relaxing.



• Carnival Excel Corner Suite – Twelve suites on the port and starboard sides of the ship featuring separate sleeping and lounging areas, a wet bar and wraparound balconies with lounging and dining areas.



• Carnival Excel Suite – Six suites on Decks 10, 11 and 12 with sleeping, dining and relaxing areas. The spacious balconies include loungers and a dining area.

All suites onboard Mardi Gras will include an amenities package that includes priority boarding and debarkation, priority main dining room seating, plush bathrobes and bottled water upon arrival.

Guests in the 32 Carnival Excel suites will enjoy standard suite amenities plus unlimited access to Loft 19, a dedicated concierge phone line, guaranteed specialty dining times (with the exception of Bonsai Teppanyaki and the Chef’s Table), complimentary Bottomless Bubbles soda package, room service and laundry, csarkling wine and fresh fruit basket upon arrival and upgraded bathroom amenities.

Located on the ship’s highest deck, Loft 19 is a brand new concept for Carnival, which said it is a secluded retreat "modeled after the world’s finest resorts" with full bar service, a private pool surrounded by sun loungers and spacious cabanas, available for rent. Cabanas are fully stocked with beverages, plush robes and chilled towels, fresh fruit, lunch delivery and dedicated concierge service. Carnival Excel suite guests will receive priority when reserving Loft 19 cabanas.