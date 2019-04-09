Carnival Corporation Expands Partnership with SES

Carnival Corporation today announced an expanded relationship with SES, adding the satellite-enabled video and data service provider as a Global Experience and Innovation – Select Innovation Partner.

As a Select Innovation Partner, SES will continue to work with Carnival Corporation's Global Experience and Innovation team as an integrated design, development and delivery partner for experience innovations including MedallionClass vacations, OceanView and MedallionNet now available on Princess Cruises.

"SES is an integral innovation partner who not only provides world-leading connectivity technology through its combined GEO and O3b MEO constellation, but most importantly is passionate about creating amazing experiences through the fusion of creativity, story, connectivity, media and technology with O3b mPOWER on a global scale," said John Padgett, chief experience and innovation officer for Carnival Corporation. "Our first joint creation, MedallionNet, has already significantly elevated the cruise experience for our guests and crew and is pushing the entire industry to improve connectivity for their guests and crew, no matter where they might be in the world."

"With MedallionNet, we helped deliver a new and holistic model that sets an entirely new standard for cruise ship connectivity around the world," said Steve Collar, president and CEO of SES. "We are very excited to be a Select Innovation Partner for Carnival Corporation's Global Experience and Innovation team where we can play a more integral role in advancing the Ocean Guest Experience Platform. By leveraging our unique multi-orbit satellite networks, we are empowering Carnival Corporation to deliver game-changing guest experiences to each and every single passenger."

To date, Carnival Corporation's Global Experience and Innovation team with SES Networks, the data business unit of SES, has created MedallionNet, the best Wi-Fi at sea, to deliver connectivity to guests that is fast, unlimited, reliable and affordable, according to a statement.

The Medallion enables keyless stateroom entry, hassle-free payment, turn-by-turn shipboard wayfinding, the company said, as well as a shipmate locator and personalized itineraries. The system is also said to be speeding up embarkation; facilitating on-demand services like ordering food, drinks and merchandise; powers anywhere wagering; and more. MedallionClass vacations enabled by the innovative Medallion are currently available for all guests sailing on three Princess ships.