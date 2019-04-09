Oceania Introduces New Plant-Based Cuisine

Oceania Cruises has unveiled the most extensive and creative plant-based menus at sea as their latest OceaniaNEXT innovation, the company announced.

Oceania is featuring more than 200 new healthy menu selections. The plant-based choices will be available at breakfast, lunch, and dinner in The Grand Dining Room and Terrace Café and guests will also have plant-based options available upon request during dinner service in each of the specialty restaurants.

“These new plant-based options are flavorful, colorful, bold, and creative. Our hallmark finest cuisine at sea now provides an innovative and appealing menu of choices that reflect our guests’ evolving palates and heightened focus on wellness while balancing our more decadent and extravagant dishes,” stated Bob Binder, President & CEO of Oceania Cruises.

The new menu offerings were developed by Oceania Cruises’ culinary leadership team in concert with world-renowned chef, culinary instructor, and author Christophe Berg.

The range of cuisines includes Italian, Greek, Middle Eastern, Korean, Thai, Vietnamese, Mexican, Italian, Malaysian, and more. There are healthy Power Bowls and Poke Bowls, hearty pastas and pad Thai, light and refreshing salads and soups and even a variety of downright surprisingly decadent items to choose from including an Impossible Cheeseburger, Truffle Mac and Cheese, and an Apple-Oatmeal Crumble with plant-based Vanilla Ice Cream and Coco-Vanilla Cashew Crème Brulee.

Selected Menu Highlights

Breakfast

Banana-Oatmeal Pancakes with Berries and Maple Syrup

Green Apple Müesli with Pistachios, Pecans, and Yellow Raisins

Avocado Toast on Rustic Farmers Bread



Lunch

Chilled Melon Soup with Port

Korean Kimchi Soup

Wakame Sesame Salad

Hawaiian Poke Bowl

Penne au Pistou with Broccoli and Sundried Tomato



Dinner

Som Tam Green Papaya Kelp Noodle Salad

Roasted Butternut Squash with Arugula, Mango, Black Radish and Hearts of Palm

Sweet Potato-Oat Tarte with Forest Mushroom and plant-based Truffle Cheddar Sauce

Falafel Fritters with plant-based Harissa Mayo, Cucumber, Mint, and Capers

Crespelle alla Fiorentina with Spinach, Mushrooms, and Tomato Sauce

Green Curry Stir Fry with Eggplant, Oyster Mushrooms, Green Peas and Thai Basil



Desserts

Plant-based Vanilla Mango Ice Cup, Crispy Granola

Vodka-Marinated Strawberries Romanoff with plant-based Vanilla Ice Cream

Summer Berry Pudding Chantilly

Shortbread with plant-based Orange Cream Cheese and Raspberries



