Hurtigruten Appoints John Downey President for the Americas

Hurtigruten has appointed John Downey as President for the Americas, based in its Seattle regional headquarters.

Downey will be responsible for Hurtigruten’s commercial growth strategy in collaboration with the company’s senior leadership team, the company said.

“As we continue focused efforts to expand in the Americas and work to revolutionize the global adventure travel industry, recruiting top-tier talent is a crucial element to our success. Hurtigruten welcomes John Downey and his extensive, senior-level experience with innovative products and brands. His background is a strategic fit as Hurtigruten builds upon 125 years in the industry and on the heels of the introduction of the world’s first hybrid ships,” noted Hurtigruten CEO Daniel Skjeldam.

Downey is charged with driving sales and profitability across the U.S., Canada, and South America and will work to broaden and deepen key travel agent relationships and open new channels for growth. He is also tasked with increasing brand awareness and market share by ensuring effective brand positioning, marketing, and communication strategies to elevate Hurtigruten across all key consumer-facing spectrums.

“I’m thrilled to lead Hurtigruten’s growth in the U.S. market segment and look forward to building upon the company’s brand story as we take adventure cruising into the future. The opportunity to join Hurtigruten combines my passion for outdoor adventure and sustainable travel with my background and excitement for growing new product and service concepts for consumers to benefit their lifestyles,” added John Downey, Hurtigruten President for the Americas.

Downey has extensive senior-level experience building and managing market-leading businesses. Most recently, he worked at Amazon, where he served as GM and Category Leader for Amazon Go, the world’s most advanced shopping technology, and led the team that introduced the innovative Amazon Meal Kits product line. Prior, Downey was a part of Motorola’s Mobile Devices division where he had global leadership responsibility for the market-leading Bluetooth wireless headset portfolio of over 20 product lines. He earned his MBA at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, and his Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Psychology also from Northwestern.

Downey officially took his new position as Hurtigruten’s President of the Americas on March 20, 2019.