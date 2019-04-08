MSC Splendida Makes Maiden Call in India

On Sunday, the Port of Kochi welcomed MSC Splendida for her maiden call, and celebrated the moment with the exchanging of crests to officially celebrate the ship’s first arrival.

This event marks an important moment for MSC Splendida as it is the first time the ship calls on a port in India.

Angelo Capurro, Executive Director, MSC Cruises commented: “Calling the Port of Kochi is a great highlight in our journey and it is exciting to deliver an unparalleled cruise experience at this beautiful destination. Kochi is bustling center of activity, with a rich and varied cultural heritage and a maritime history that goes back many centuries. To be able to call here is privilege and an unforgettable experience we wanted to share with our guests.”

The ship is currently on her way to Southeast Asia and will make further stopovers in Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Japan and China. The ship will be sailing in Asia until summer 2020, when the ship returns to Northern Europe and the Mediterranean.