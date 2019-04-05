Trimline Delivers Suites for Celebrity Refurb Projects

Penthouse Suite

Celebrity Cruises went with Trimline to refurbish their suites onboard Celebrity Millennium and Celebrity Summit as part of the Revolution program.

Trimline carried out a full upgrade of suites and wet units on both ships while they were in drydock in Singapore and Freeport during February and March.

In total, around 80 Trimline tradespeople transformed 16 Royal Suites, 4 Penthouse Suites and 16 Celebrity Suites.

Cruise Key Account Manager Simon Dawkins said: “We are delighted with the outcome of the refit of these two ships – the suites look amazing! Our team of experienced tradespeople delivered a stunning finish as always and we look forward to working with the Celebrity brand on future projects.”

