Costa Cruises will be increasing its number of calls to Valletta in 2020, according to a press release, launching Malta-to-Malta cruises aboard Costa Cruises’ ships, with 32 departures operated from late March to early November 2020.

Michael Abele, Group Commercial Director of Orange Cruises gave detailed information about the itinerary of the Malta-to-Malta cruises of both 2019 and 2020 during a press conference aboard the Costa Fascinosa.

Costa has brought over 474,000 passenger movements on roughly 200 calls between 2014 and 2018.

Stephen Xuereb, CEO of Valletta Cruise Port and COO of Global Ports Holding, commented: “We are pleased that after an absence of four years, Costa will be re-introducing calls in the third quarter of 2020. This means that in 2020, we will be welcoming circa 110,000 passenger movements aboard a total of 37 calls as compared to 38,000 passenger movements aboard 18 calls in 2019”.

The Hon. Konrad Mizzi, Minister for Tourism highlighted that the cruise industry positively impacts the local economy.

More than 800,000 passenger movements are expected be hosted by Valletta Cruise Port in 2019.

Furthermore, he highlighted that the Ministry together with the participation of stakeholders is actively working on a “Vision 2025”, a new strategy for the tourism industry including the cruise sector, with this vision being finalised by end of year.