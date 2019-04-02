MSC Makes Key Appointments in Germany

MSC Cruises announced today that Christian Hein has been appointed Managing Director for MSC Kreuzfahrten, its Munich-based business for Germany.

Hein has a broad managerial experience in sales and revenues management in the travel industry, including Lufthansa and Eurowings where he was in charge of global sales.

He joins MSC Kreuzfahrten from insurance multinational AXA, where he was most recently head of sales for Germany, according to a press release.

In connection with this, Michael Zengerle becomes Senior Vice President, Institutional Affairs and Strategic Development, a newly-created role within MSC Kreuzfahrten designed to offer further support to MSC Cruises’ business in the German market.

In this capacity, Zengerle will work closely with the Company’s senior management at global headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland mainly focused on strategic development and other relations including with government and regulatory authorities, ports and associations.

Gianni Onorato, MSC Cruises’ CEO, said: “Over the years, in Germany we have become the number one international cruise brand as well as the 10th tour operator overall. With 13 more next-generation ships on order – including five LNG-powered – we see room for additional growth together with our travel trade partners to serve the growing demand for our product and experience from German consumers. We welcome Christian Hein to our global team to lead this next phase of development of our business in Germany and look forward to Michael’s continued contribution from his new position.”