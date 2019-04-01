MHA Conference Opens with Star Chefs Serving Up Culinary Delights

The Marine Hotel Association (MHA) conference and trade show opened on Sunday evening in Naples, Florida, with the group’s Culinary Showcase, bringing together some of the top chefs and culinary experts from around the industry.

The chefs were on hand at the Naples Grande and prepared their own custom creations for an audience of suppliers, cruise industry executives and other key players in Naples at the showcase event. During the evening, the audience had informal access to the chefs and culinary executives, who will stay for the duration of the MHA event.

The event utilized the hotel’s Sunset Deck under near perfect weather conditions, as well as the Vista Ballroom for overflow attendance, with the event running from 7 to 10 p.m.

The Menu:

Tuna and Sesame Poke, Sweet Soy Glaze

Graeme Cockburn, Corporate Executive Chef

Windstar Cruises

Lavender seared Dayboat Scallops, Sweet Pea Mousseline

Foie Gras Espuma, Bulls blatt Micro Greens

Peter Hofler, Corporate Executive Chef

CMI Leisure Group

Tri-Color Beet Salad on Fresh Goat Cheese Cream

Eric Borale, Culinary Director

The Apollo Group

Wolfgang Maier, Corporate Chef

Regent Seven Seas

Jerome Toumelin, Corporate Chef

Oceania Cruises

Avocado Mousse with Black Bean Sauce, Red Pepper Crackling

Micro Cilantro, Radishes and Freshly Made Tortillas

Michelle Rider, Culinary Trainer

Eric Seabury, Head Chef

Lindblad Expedition Cruises

Coffee & Jerk Dusted Beef Tenderloin, Avocado Puree, Jicama Slaw, Yucca

Enrique R. Villardefrancos, Corporate Executive Chef

MSC Cruises

Q-Texas Smokehouse, Cornbread, BBQ Sauce

Christian Pratsch, Corporate R&D Chef

Norwegian Cruise Line

Chocolate Supreme, Raspberries, Brownie, Yuzu, Astina Cress

Karl Raser, Executive Pastry Chef

The World, Residences at Sea