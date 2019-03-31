Explorer Dream Debuts With New Look

Explorer Dream

Dream Cruises has a third ship in the Explorer Dream, which debuted back into cruise service with a stunning new livery last week following a huge refurbishment.

The 2,000-guest cruise ship went from Star Cruises as the SuperStar Virgo to Dream Cruises, Asia's only premium cruise brand.

Explorer Dream

A summer season sailing from Shanghai and Tianjin is scheduled for the ship, followed by a winter in Australia and New Zealand.

Among major changes to the ship was the installation of an exhaust gas scrubber, and the Palace, Dream's ship-within-a-ship suite concept.

Explorer Dream

The new hull artwork by New York-based, Chinese artist, Kuri Huang continues the brand’s signature mermaid brand icon as the hull painting beckons viewers to ride upon “Waves of Dreams” in a whimsical and colorful ode to exploration and discovery, the company said.

Chinese designer Grace Chen will christen the ship in April in Shanghai.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

123 Ships | 262,870 Berths | $68 Billion | View

SAT19

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Pellerin
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide