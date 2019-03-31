Explorer Dream Debuts With New Look

Dream Cruises has a third ship in the Explorer Dream, which debuted back into cruise service with a stunning new livery last week following a huge refurbishment.

The 2,000-guest cruise ship went from Star Cruises as the SuperStar Virgo to Dream Cruises, Asia's only premium cruise brand.

A summer season sailing from Shanghai and Tianjin is scheduled for the ship, followed by a winter in Australia and New Zealand.

Among major changes to the ship was the installation of an exhaust gas scrubber, and the Palace, Dream's ship-within-a-ship suite concept.

The new hull artwork by New York-based, Chinese artist, Kuri Huang continues the brand’s signature mermaid brand icon as the hull painting beckons viewers to ride upon “Waves of Dreams” in a whimsical and colorful ode to exploration and discovery, the company said.

Chinese designer Grace Chen will christen the ship in April in Shanghai.