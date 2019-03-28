MHA Announces Lineup for Culinary Discussion Panel

The Marine Hotel Association (MHA) has announced its Culinary Discussion Panel lineup for Tuesday morning, April 2, as the panel of experts will discuss a variety of topics during a breakfast session ahead of the final day of the trade show at the 34th MHA conference and trade show.

With an audience of global ship suppliers, the panel will not only focus on culinary but differentiation between brands, new innovations, current and future trends and be moderated by Bruce Tschampel, vice president of hotel operations at Lindblad Expeditions.

Panel Participants:

Peter Hofler, Corporate Executive Chef – CMI Leisure

Enrique Villardefrancos, Corporate Executive Chef – MSC Cruises

Ana Esteves, Director, Hotel Operations – Lindblad Expeditions

Graeme Cockburn, Corporate Chef – Windstar Cruises

Frank Weber, Sr. VP Hotel Operations – Virgin Voyages

Marco Kazmierczak, Director of Supply Chain – The World

Christian Pratsch, Corporate R&D Chef – Norwegian Cruise Line

Eric Barale, Culinary Director – The Apollo Group

The audience will also get a question and answer period.

The 34th MHA conference and trade show kicks off on Sunday night at the Naples Grande Beach Resort as a Culinary Showcase will take place on Sunday evening. Talented chefs from across the industry will be on hand at the Naples Grande and will prepare their own custom creations for an audience of suppliers, cruise industry executives and other key players.

The MHA event brings together cruise executives and purchasing personnel from the hotel, food and beverage and culinary side, not only from cruise lines but major vessel management companies and other purchasing agents. It is the only event covering the hotel and food and beverage sides of the global cruise business.