Hagen Credits Rescue Teams

Arriving in Molde, Torstein Hagen, CEO and chairman of Viking Ocean Cruises, credited the Norwegian rescue team with having done an outstanding job.

As for why the Viking Sky sailed despite the weather conditions, when even Hurtigruten held their ships in Bergen and Trondheim, according to Norwegian press reports, Hagen said he could answer that question and it was being investigated.

Meanwhile, Hagen said Viking is offering return flight options to the passengers aboard the Viking Sky, and responding to requests for medications and luggage.

According to Norwegian sources, three passengers suffered serious injuries, one being considered critical.

At press time, the Viking Sky was near Molde, moving under her own power with tugs standing by. Hagen is expected to hold a press conference later today.