Lindblad Talent Rounds Out MHA Culinary Showcase

Michelle Rider, culinary trainer, and Eric Seabury, head chef, will round out the Marine Hotel Association’s (MHA) inaugural Culinary Showcase as the Lindblad Expeditions duo will be part of the all star chef lineup for the MHA event on March 31. 

The first-time Culinary Showcase will take place on Sunday evening at the MHA’s 34th annual conference and trade show in Naples, Florida, March 31-April 2.

Talented chefs will be on hand at the Naples Grande and will prepare their own custom creations for an audience of suppliers, cruise industry executives and other key players in Naples.

The event will utilize the hotel’s Sunset Deck and Vista Ballroom, and will be a full evening of culinary delights running from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Lindblad team will bring a unique perspective to the event, as the company’s expedition ships explore far-flung regions of the world while still delivering a sustainable and high-end culinary product.

Lineup:

  • Graeme Cockburn, corporate executive chef, Windstar Cruises
  • Enrique Villardefrancos, corporate executive chef, MSC Cruises
  • Christian Pratsch, corporate research and development chef, Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Peter Hofler, corporate executive chef, CMI Leisure Management
  • Karl Raser, executive pastry chef, The World, Residences at Sea
  • Eric Barale, culinary director, The Apollo Group
  • Jerome Toumelin, corporate chef, Oceania
  • Wolfgang Maier, corporate chef, Regent Seven Seas
  • Michelle Rider, culinary trainer, Lindblad Expeditions
  • Eric Seabury, head chef, Lindblad Expeditions

Menu items will include varying protein and vegetarian dishes, as well as a dessert.

