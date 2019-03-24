Royal Princess Arrives for Maiden West Coast Season

The Royal Princess on the West Coast at the Port of Los Angeles today for her Mexican Riviera, the California Coast and Alaska programs.

In celebration of Royal Princess’ maiden call to the Port of Los Angeles and the cruise line’s biggest West Coast cruise season, a "Royal" fanfare marked the occasion highlighting the arrival of the vessel.

Princess Cruises has the longest history of any cruise line to sail from the Port of Los Angeles, not to mention its celebrity status as the ocean-going co-star to the many exciting stories of romance and adventure on the high seas that were told on the hit TV series, “The Love Boat," the company said.

To mark the ship’s maiden call and celebrate her West Coast season, the iconic University of Southern California Trojan Marching Band, under the direction of Dr. Arthur C. Bartner, provided pageantry and fanfare for guests sailing on Royal Princess from a grand location onboard Battleship IOWA. As Royal Princess departed and sounded its “Love Boat” harmony-tuned horn, the USC Marching Band then played back the beloved theme song.

Guests and well-wishers were then treated to a fireworks display as Royal Princess departed on her very first seven-day Mexican Riviera cruise – the same itinerary made famous by Princess and “The Love Boat.”

Royal Princess sails weekly to the Mexican Riviera from Los Angeles (San Pedro) now through April 27, then sails north to Vancouver for a season of Alaska cruises exploring The Great Land before returning to Los Angeles in September where the ship will homeport for six months, continuing cruises to Alaska, the Mexican Riviera and the California coast.