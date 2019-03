A tribute to Steven M. Cernak will be held in Cruise Terminal 25 at Port Everglades on Friday, March 29, 2019, at 2 p.m.

The tribute will be followed by wreath laying on the water.

Parking will be provided. Guests need to rsvp to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 954-468-3527.

Cernak, who was the CEO and Port Director of Port Everglades, passed away earlier this month after a long battle with cancer.