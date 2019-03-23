MHA

Viking Sky Being Evacuated in Storm Conditions on the West Coast of Norway

Viking Sjy

Viking Ocean Cruises’ Viking Sky is evacuating 1,300 passengers and crew this afternoon off the west coast (Møre og Romsdal) of Norway, according to Norwegian news sources.

The ship has allegedly lost propulsion power and dropped anchor in storm conditions with strong wind and waves running eight to nine meters (24 to 27 feet).

Four helicopters and vessels from the Norwegian coast guard are participating in the evacuation. The local police have set up a reception facility for the passengers and crew ashore.

The Norwegian Maritime Rescue Services reported mayday calls from the Viking Sky as it was drifting towards shore.

According to emergency services in Norway in a Saturday evening update, the ship has one engine back online and is stable.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

123 Ships | 262,870 Berths | $68 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
BSH
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report