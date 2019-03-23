Viking Ocean Cruises’ Viking Sky is evacuating 1,300 passengers and crew this afternoon off the west coast (Møre og Romsdal) of Norway, according to Norwegian news sources.

The ship has allegedly lost propulsion power and dropped anchor in storm conditions with strong wind and waves running eight to nine meters (24 to 27 feet).

Four helicopters and vessels from the Norwegian coast guard are participating in the evacuation. The local police have set up a reception facility for the passengers and crew ashore.

The Norwegian Maritime Rescue Services reported mayday calls from the Viking Sky as it was drifting towards shore.

According to emergency services in Norway in a Saturday evening update, the ship has one engine back online and is stable.