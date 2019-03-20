Spectrum of the Seas Begins Conveyance

The Spectrum of the Seas has left Papenburg on the River Ems, with a Thursday arrival time scheduled in Eemshaven following her conveyance.

A team of river pilots from Emden will be responsible for manoeuvring the ship to Eemshaven. The pilots on the river Ems also looked after the Meyer Werft ships during their passage to the North Sea in previous years. The team trained the conveyance at the computerised simulator in Wageningen (Netherlands) to be better prepared for the task.

The Spectrum of the Seas will proceed in reverse up the river Ems to the North Sea. This approach has proven successful in the past as it makes it easier to manoeuvre the ship, the yard said.

Two tugs will be providing assistance in the process.

After completing technical and nautical sea trials on the North Sea, the ship will be handed over to Royal Caribbean in April.

Schedule:

Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Approx. 06.30 pm: ship in waiting position (Papenburg)

Approx. 07.00 pm: ship passes sea lock (Papenburg)

Wednesday, March 20, 2019

Approx. 01.30 am: ship passes Friesenbrücke (Weener)

Approx. 06.00 am: ship passes the Jann Berghaus bridge (Leer)

Approx. 10.15 am: arrival at the river Ems barrier (Gandersum)

Approx. 11.45 am: ship passes the Ems barrier

Approx. 01.15 pm: ship passes Emden