MSC Names Guerreri Managing Director of Australasia

MSC Cruises announced that Alessandro Guerreri has been appointed Managing Director of its Australasia business, overseeing both local operations as well as commercial activities across this high-potential market for the business, the company said.

In this newly-created role, Alessandro will be based out of MSC Cruises’ Sydney offices, having moved there from Geneva, Switzerland where he was most recently Business Unit Director On Board Retail, Casino, Spa, Photo & Other Revenues and a member of the Company’s senior management team.

In connection with this, Lynne Clarke takes the position of MSC Cruises’ Chairwoman, Australasia. In her new role, Lynne will specifically oversee - among other - relations with local institutions as well as with maritime relevant entities and other stakeholders.

Achille Staiano, Vice President of Global Sales of MSC Cruises commented: “The appointment of a member of the Company’s senior management team from Geneva to lead MSC Cruises’ business across Australia and New Zealand is meant to support creating an ever stronger link between MSC Cruises’ central functions and the local market and, consequently, to further strengthen relationships with the local trade to maximize together opportunities to grow the presence of local consumers to the overall guest mix on board both our current and future fleet.”