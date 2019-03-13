Genting Unveils Hull Art for Explorer Dream

Dream Cruises and Genting Cruise Lines have unveiled the hull art for the Explorer Dream, which is currently being converted to Dream Cruises service from her previous career as the SuperStar Virgo.

The new hull artwork by New York-based, Chinese artist, Kuri Huang continues the brand’s signature mermaid brand icon as the hull painting beckons viewers to ride upon “Waves of Dreams” in a whimsical and colorful ode to exploration and discovery, the company said.

“Dream Cruises is excited to welcome the artistic talents of Kuri Huang who will provide the hull art to our newest ship, Explorer Dream,” said Thatcher Brown, President of Dream Cruises. “Huang’s artistic style aptly embodies Dream Cruises’ brand essence with its imaginative depiction of mythic creatures on a quest to explore new horizons across the seas.”

The artwork on the hull of Explorer Dream continues the mermaid brand by her sister ships Genting Dream and World Dream.

Huang’s fresh, new take on the myth of the mermaid sees a softer, almost impressionistic, approach to the depiction of this iconic figure and also introduces the dream-like figure of the unicorn to further personify the spirit of exploration and discovery, the company said.

“I am honoured to be able to add my artistic vision to the Dream Cruises brand and to be able to carry on the saga of their iconic mermaid for their newest family member, Explorer Dream,” said Kuri Huang. “In my artwork, I wanted to symbolize the intrepid, pathfinding spirit of the new ship by bringing in the new character of the unicorn to represent the spirit of discovery in Explorer Dream.”

The artistic narrative of the new hull art tells the tale of a beautiful mermaid who yearns to travel beyond the confines of the ocean to a realm above the waters. With the help of the sea god, in the form of a majestic unicorn, she is able to realize her dream of discovering new lands and experiencing exotic cultures while retaining her indelible link to the seven seas.

The ship will be based in Shanghai and Tianjin for the spring and summer before transiting to Australia and New Zealand for winter 2019-2020.