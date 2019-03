The MSC Bellissima made her maiden call in Valencia, Spain today.

Port Authority President Aurelio Martínez exchanged commemorative plaques with Captain Raffaele Pontecorvo. The event was also attended by the president of MSC Cruises in Spain, Emiliano González, and invited guests.

The port of Valencia has scheduled 199 cruise calls in 2019 and expects to exceed 435,000 passengers. MSC Cruises will contribute to this figure, using Valencia as a regular port of call for the MSC Divina.