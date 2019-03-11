Princess Announces La Mer Restaurant by Emmanuel Renaut for Sky Princess

Princess Cruises announced it will introduce a new French restaurant to North American guests with the debut of La Mer by Three-Michelin Star Chef, Emmanuel Renaut onboard the Sky Princess.

Chef Renaut is owner and executive chef of the Flocons de Sel restaurant, located in the French Alps village of Megève.

Flocons de Sel was awarded a third Michelin star in 2012, having earned its first in 2004 and a second in 2006. Before establishing the restaurant in 1998, Renaut worked in restaurants including Claridge’s, Hotel de Crillon and Auberge de l’Eridan.

He also holds the prestigious title “Meilleur Ouvrier de France” (MOF) which translates to One of the Best Craftsmen of France.

La Mer will offer casual, French bistro-style dining with a modern twist inspired by the flavors and feeling of the French Alps and contrasts from the ocean, the company said.

The specialty restaurant will be located in the Sky Princess atrium.

The restaurant first debuted onboard Majestic Princess in 2017 while the ship was based in China.

“It’s been an honor to collaborate with Chef Renaut again to develop a fresh and new menu for La Mer on Sky Princess and showcase his authentically crafted French dishes for the first time to our North American guests,” said Rai Caluori, executive vice president of guest experience and product development at Princess Cruises. “Chef Renaut’s culinary artistry and passion to deliver an unforgettable French dining experience at La Mer will be savored by each Sky Princess guest who delights in his exquisite fresh dishes.”

“I’m delighted to introduce La Mer to more Princess Cruises guests aboard Sky Princess,” said Chef Renaut. “The new La Mer dishes I’ve designed for Sky Princess are inspired to satisfy every palate by bringing retro French classics and blending favorite ingredients with fresh and unique touches to make each dish memorable.”

La Mer will carry a cover charge of $35 per person. This specialty restaurant will also debut onboard the cruise line’s next new ship, Enchanted Princess, in summer 2020.