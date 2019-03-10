Sapphire Princess Heading to Europe for 2019 Season

In a rendezvous marking the end of her Singapore homeporting season, the Sapphire Princess berthed alongside Queen Mary 2 at Marina Bay Cruise Center in Singapore on Sunday.

The Queen Mary 2 made an overnight stop in Singapore from Hong Kong. After her winter season in Southeast Asia, the Sapphire Princess has embarked on a 37-night Indian Ocean and Europe Grand Adventure, set to arrive in Southampton in April for her Europe program.

This year, the Sapphire Princess will offer a host of new sailings allowing guests such as a 12-day Search For the Northern Lights cruise with an overnight stay in Alta and a late-night departure in Tromso to increase the chance of seeing the Aurora Borealis, the company said.

Other itinerary options include the Norwegian Fjords, Iceland, Scandinavia and the Baltic, the Canary Islands and other Mediterranean cruise ports.

And for the first time, the Sapphire Princess will make a transatlantic crossing roundtrip from Southampton on a 24-night New England and Eastern Canada cruise with calls in Nova Scotia, Newfoundland, Prince Edward Island, Boston, New York and Halifax.

“We cannot think of a more exciting year for our guests cruising onboard Sapphire Princess especially millennials who love bucket-list itineraries. They’ll have even more opportunities to experience fascinating natural wonders, many of them hidden from the eyes of land-only tourists. Sailing across the Atlantic Ocean for the first time, guests will also enjoy one of life’s greatest travel experiences,” said Farriek Tawfik, Director Southeast Asia, Princess Cruises.

The Sapphire Princess will end her European cruise season on October 31 and set sail for Singapore from Southampton on the return leg of another 37-night Indian Ocean & Europe Grand Adventure.

She will arrive on on December 1 to start her sixth Singapore cruise homeporting season of which the highlight is an 11-night Grand Southeast Asia cruise where guests will be able to watch the solar eclipse on Boxing Day along the Straits of Malacca.