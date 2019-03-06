Emeril Lagasse to Open Restaurant on Carnival Mardi Gras

Carnival Cruise Line today announced that it has partnered with chef Emeril Lagasse on his first-ever seagoing restaurant aboard Carnival’s Mardi Gras, setting sail in summer 2020.

Emeril’s Bistro 1396 will showcase the chef’s signature dishes that earned him the reputation as one of New Orleans’ most acclaimed and respected chefs, Carnival said, in a statement.

“Mardi Gras is designed as the ultimate vacation experience, and that extends to the food and beverage offerings,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Emeril Lagasse has brought the uniqueness and fun of New Orleans dining to foodies all over the world, and we’re thrilled that he’ll now bring that same experience to Carnival. There is no one better suited than Emeril to add a level of authenticity to the Mardi Gras experience that will give our guests another way to Choose Fun.”

“I’ve developed restaurants all over the country, but to create my first restaurant at sea – on a ship named Mardi Gras with its own French Quarter, no less – was an opportunity I simply could not pass up,” said Lagasse. “I’m excited to be a part of this brand new ship and bring a taste of the flavors of New Orleans cuisine to the guests sailing on Mardi Gras.”

Named after Mardi Gras’ hull number at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, the bistro will celebrate New Orleans’ rich culture with Creole favorites and daily specials, Carnival said.

The menu will include: oyster and cochon de lait po-boys, muffaletta sandwiches, Emeril’s signature barbecue shrimp, fresh seafood ceviche, roasted duck & Andouille sausage gumbo, jambalaya, and complements such as Creole potato salad with diced scallions, and red beans and “jazz-man” rice.

Breakfast offerings will feature shrimp and grits and a shrimp Creole omelet. The New Orleans classic Bananas Foster and lemon ice box pie will be available for dessert.

Emeril’s Bistro 1396 will take center stage in Mardi Gras’ French Quarter, one of the ship’s six themed zones.

The French Quarter will capture the spirit of Louisiana with food, cocktails and live jazz.