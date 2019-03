The Marella Explorer 2 is fresh out of the drydock in Cadiz with her new Marella Cruises livery painted on the 1995-built ship's hull.

The ship is the sixth vessel in Marella's fleet and debuts this April for the TUI-owned British brand.

After starting her career as the Celebrity Century, the vessel moved to China for startup SkySea Cruises and is now under the Marella banner.