TUI Cruises has announced that the Mein Schiff Herz will sail in South Africa from November 2020 to March 2021.

Fourteen-day roundtrip sailings from Cape Town will call in Port Elizabeth and Nambia and include overnight stays, extensive land programs, including a safari excursion, in addition to sea days.

The Dec. 2 to 16, 2020 sailing starts at 3,099 euro per person including roundtrip flights from Germany to South Afirca.