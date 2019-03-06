Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines Announces 2020-2021 Deployment

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has announced its 2020-2021 deployment with the Balmoral, Braemar, Boudicca and Black Watch, plus river cruise addition, Brabant.

The ships will be visiting no fewer than 277 destinations in 90 countries, across six continents, covering 104 areas of scenic cruising, on 170 different itineraries, the company said.

Complementing the UK departure ports of Southampton, Dover, Liverpool, Newcastle and Edinburgh (Rosyth), Fred. Olsen will also be offering an expanded program of fly-cruises.

Justin Stanton, Sales and Marketing Director of Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “In 2020-2021, guests will find a mix of sailings from the UK and truly inspirational fly-cruises to destinations across the globe, as well as a new programme of European river cruises, taking them far and wide, and affording unforgettable experiences, both onboard and ashore.

“Our upgraded fleet – together with our award-winning itineraries and legendary customer service – will ensure that we continue to stand out from the crowd, offering unrivalled cruise holidays and taking guests closer to the destination!”

Fred. Olsen’s new 2020-2021 ocean cruise program will feature 144 different itineraries, including the following nine maiden calls: Beppu, Hiroshima, Kochi and Nagoya, in Japan; Fakarava and Raiatea, in French Polynesia; Savusavu, in Fiji; Ha Long Bay, in Vietnam; and Surabaya, in Java, Indonesia.

In its 2020-2021 ocean prograe, Fred. Olsen will be offering guests more scenic cruising than ever before.

As well as its Norwegian fjords experiences, Fred. Olsen will also be taking guests to discover the untouched beauty of three new areas of scenic cruising, on Balmoral’s 34-night L2026 ‘American Waterways in the Fall with New York’ voyage, from Southampton in September 2020: Cape Cod Canal, the Hudson River and the Chesapeake & Delaware Canal.

Another key theme for Fred. Olsen’s 2020/21 cruise program is "Community & Way of Life," the company said, which focuses upon "authenticity and taking guests closer to experience the real world."

The Boudicca’s inaugural 14-night fly-cruise from Tokyo in January 2021 is one such example, where guests will experience a range of in-depth shore excursions, including watching a Geisha perform authentic dances to traditional Japanese music, taking part in an authentic tea ceremony, or connecting with the heritage of the Samurai on a trip to Tokyo’s Kamakura, the historic home of this fearless warrior caste.

Fred. Olsen will also be operating more of its five-night cruises. These provide the perfect opportunity for a short break, or the chance to try Fred. Olsen for the first time, the company said. offering the full experience.

Examples of Fred. Olsen”s "Best Time To Go" itineraries include: Black Watch’s 10-night W2016 “Authentic Flavours of Portugal” cruise, from Liverpool in June 2020, which coincides with the evocative “Feast of St. Anthony”, also known as the “Sardine Festival”; Black Watch’s W2012 “Canaries & Portugal with the Funchal Flower Parade” sailing, taking in the city’s awe-inspiring floral spectacular; and a first for Fred. Olsen, Boudiccas 28-night D2030 “Discovering Asia with Singapore at New Year” fly-cruise, sailing from the Seychelles in December 2020, where guests can enjoy the fun and fanfare of the New Year’s celebrations in this vibrant Asian capital.

Other highlights of Fred. Olsen's new 2020-2021 ocean cruise program include:

- Black Watch’s nine-night W2010 ‘Mystery Cruise’, from Liverpool in April 2020 (adult-only, 18+), where only the Captain knows where the ship is heading.

- In April 2020, all eyes will be on the Madeiran capital of Funchal, as the entire Fred. Olsen ocean fleet reunites for the third time, to celebrate “Four Fred.s in Funchal”! This follows on from Fred. Olsen’s hugely successful “Captains in Cádiz” celebration in September 2018, when the fleet came together to mark Fred. Olsen’s 170th anniversary in shipping.

- Black Watch’s 14-night W2023 “The Fjords of Greenland” adventure, from Liverpool in August 2020, taking in the sensational scenery of Iceland and Greenland. Guests will get the chance to glide past the rugged peaks and mighty glaciers of Prins Christian Sund – rated the best scenic cruising experience by Fred. Olsen guests. Sail among giant creaking icebergs on a boat tour to the Qooroq Ice Fjord, or step back in time on a visit to Nanortalik’s Open Air Museum.

- Balmoral’s nine-night L2102 “Winter Fjords with Shetland” cruise, from Southampton in January 2021, where guests can experience the Norwegian fjords at a very magical time of year. Take the Flåm railway to ascend into the fjordland when the scenery is likely to be frozen and snowy white. Guests can also attend the world-renowned “Up Helly Aa” Viking festival. Held in Lerwick, the capital of Shetland, on the last Tuesday of January, “Up Helly Aa” Day involves a series of marches and visitations, culminating in a torch-lit procession and the burning of a replica Viking ship.

- Boudicca’s 14-night D2102 “Vietnam, Hong Kong & Singapore” fly-cruise, via Hong Kong in January 2021. In Vietnam, visit historic Ho Chi Minh City, take a boat trip within the rocky islets of Ha Long Bay, delve into the history of the Nguyen Dynasty Emperors on a tour to the country’s former capital city, Hue, as well as overnight stays in vibrant Singapore and Hong Kong.

- Balmoral’s L2107 and L2108 “In Search of the Northern Lights in Eight Nights” sailings, from Newcastle in March 2021 – a new range of itineraries providing the ideal introduction to cruise for new guests…and even more so if they get to witness the awe-inspiring Aurora Borealis! .