Paul Gauguin Offers Two-Week Sale on Select 2019 and 2020 Sailings

Paul Gauguin Cruises has announced a two-week sale on select 2019 and 2020 Tahiti, French Polynesia, and South Pacific voyages.

Paul Gauguin Cruises is offering savings of up to $3,000 per person off select voyages aboard The Gauguin when booked between March 4 and 16, 2019. Roundtrip airfare between Los Angeles or San Francisco and Papeete, Tahiti, is also included.

Among the cruises are seven-night Society Islands and Tahiti Iti voyages starting as low as $3,895 per person. In addition are other week-long sailings featuring Tahiti and the Society Islands as low as $4,645 per person.