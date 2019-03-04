Halton

Paul Gauguin Offers Two-Week Sale on Select 2019 and 2020 Sailings

The Paul Gauguin

Paul Gauguin Cruises has announced a two-week sale on select 2019 and 2020 Tahiti, French Polynesia, and South Pacific voyages.

Paul Gauguin Cruises is offering savings of up to $3,000 per person off select  voyages aboard The Gauguin when booked between March 4 and 16, 2019. Roundtrip airfare between Los Angeles or San Francisco and Papeete, Tahiti, is also included. 

Among the cruises are seven-night Society Islands and Tahiti Iti voyages starting as low as $3,895 per person. In addition are other week-long sailings featuring Tahiti and the Society Islands as low as $4,645 per person. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

122 Ships | 262,650 Berths | $68 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Latest Magazine Issue | Winter 18-19

CIN Winter

In This Edition:

Operations

Drydocks

North America

Food+Beverage

China

Water

Expedition

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
Charleston
Cruise Industry News Executive Guide