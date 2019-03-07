Cruise Industry 101 2019 Edition Now Available

Cruise 101

The new 2019 Cruise Industry 101 by Cruise Industry News is now available for free download.

The concise informative PDF guide is a perfect read for new suppliers, new ports and new players in cruise to better understand the booming and expanding business that is the global cruise industry.

The 30-page Cruise Industry 101 document is perfect for those looking to do business with the cruise industry, covering procurement, deployment planning, ports, the major players and supply chain basics, based on insight and analysis from Cruise Industry News.

It is the only guide available offering a complimentary understanding of the inner-workings of the industry.

There is also a profile of the major cruise companies, a listing of all cruise lines, a 2019 industry trends report, and information on various industry groups.

Download your copy today. 

 

