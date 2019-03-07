Golden Princess to be First Australian Ship to Feature 'Best Wi-Fi at Sea'

Princess Cruises announced that MedallionNet, "The Best Wi-Fi at Sea," will be available onboard Australian homeported Golden Princess starting Dec. 20, 2019.

“We’re delighted to announce that Golden Princess will be the first Australian-based ship to feature MedallionNet - the fastest internet at sea," said Princess Cruises Sales and Marketing Director, Nick Ferguson.

“Guests sailing on itineraries out of Melbourne over the 2019-2020 season will be able enjoy access to the internet at speeds that equal or exceed what they experience on land. We know travel agents will also be excited by the local rollout of this upgraded technology - making it exceptionally easy for guests to share photos, videos and messages during their holiday."

This year, over half the Princess fleet will be MedallionNet enabled, expanding to a further five ships; Coral Princess (April 5) and Island Princess (May 15) in time for the Alaska season, Crown Princess (June 30) and Emerald Princess (August 3) for sailings through Europe and on Sky Princess (October 12).

MedallionNet is also currently available on Caribbean Princess and Royal Princess.