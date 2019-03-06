Cunard Celebrates International Women's Day

International Women’s Day is this Friday (March 8) and celebrating the role of women in the maritime sector has already begun, with a special event onboard Cunard’s Queen Victoria over the weekend in Australia.

On Saturday March 2, Cunard and the Port of Brisbane Pty combined to invite 120 guests, predominantly women from across the Port of Brisbane precinct as well as others working in the industry, for a special ship tour and morning tea to celebrate the valuable contribution of women in the sector.

Ann Sherry AO, Carnival Australia Chairman, and Jerry Maycock, Port of Brisbane Chairman, hosted Queensland Premier, Hon Annastacia Palaszczuk MP onboard Queen Victoria in Brisbane.