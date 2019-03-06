Halton

Cunard Celebrates International Women's Day

International Women’s Day is this Friday (8 March 2019) and celebrating the role of women in the maritime sector has already begun, with a special event on board Cunard’s Queen Victoria over the weekend.   On Saturday (2 March 2019), iconic cruise line Cunard and Port of Brisbane Pty Ltd (PBPL) combined to invite 120 guests, predominantly women from across the Port of Brisbane precinct as well as others working in the industry, for a special ship tour and morning tea to celebrate the valuable contribution of women in the sector.   Ann Sherry AO, Carnival Australia Chairman, and Jerry Maycock, Port of Brisbane Chairman, hosted Queensland Premier, Hon Annastacia Palaszczuk MP on board Queen Victoria in Brisbane.

International Women’s Day is this Friday (March 8) and celebrating the role of women in the maritime sector has already begun, with a special event onboard Cunard’s Queen Victoria over the weekend in Australia.

On Saturday March 2, Cunard and the Port of Brisbane Pty combined to invite 120 guests, predominantly women from across the Port of Brisbane precinct as well as others working in the industry, for a special ship tour and morning tea to celebrate the valuable contribution of women in the sector.

Ann Sherry AO, Carnival Australia Chairman, and Jerry Maycock, Port of Brisbane Chairman, hosted Queensland Premier, Hon Annastacia Palaszczuk MP onboard Queen Victoria in Brisbane.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Vigor

Cruise Ship Orderbook

122 Ships | 262,650 Berths | $68 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Financial Tracking

Latest Magazine Issue | Winter 18-19

CIN Winter

In This Edition:

Operations

Drydocks

North America

Food+Beverage

China

Water

Expedition

About | Sample Articles | Subscribe Today
MHA
Cruise Industry News Drydock Report