Mein Schiff Herz Sails Maiden Voyage

Mein Schiff Herz started her maiden voyage over the weekend from Palma de Mallorca after spending two weeks in drydock in Marseilles.

According to TUI Cruises, interior work included changing the Richards Fein Essen restaurant to an Italian venue, La Spezia. Also the X-Lounge, a dedicated space for suite passengers was redesigned as was the shore excursion department area.

Johann Lafer, TUI’s culinary celebrity chef, has designed a new menu for the Atlantik restaurant. He has created a three-course lunch and a five-course dinner menu exclusively for the ship that will be offered in addition to the regular ship’s menu. Lafer is also aboard the maiden voyage.

Mein Schiff Herz will also feature new entertainment including a new variety theater production premiering on March 6 on the Pool Deck.

Mein Schiff Herz is the former Mein Schiff 2 (ex-Celebrity Mercury), which was renamed as the new Mein Schiff 2 entered service.