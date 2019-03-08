API Takes Leadership Position in Cruise Ship Decking

A number of cruise vessels entering service this year are outfitted with decking from API S.p.A., which is seeing a rise in business, according to Valdemar Lancerotto, business development manager.

“We are looking at an increase in the expedition segment, which is rising quite significantly,” he said. “Our most recent delivery is the Costa Venezia, which, from a design point of view, has some very interesting finishes.”

Most cruise lines opt for the company’s Flexigel Decoro, API’s signature top coat, which the company described as having an aesthetically pleasing finish with the high performances expected from a cruise ship deck covering as it is resistant to heavy wear.

Another new product that will debut at a trade event in Florida is Flexigel Decoro Burmateak, featuring an innovative teak finish, said Lancerotto.

“API is the first player in the market to present this kind of finish and the innovation is not only the industrialization process behind it, but the possibility to deliver an authentic teak touch and look experience,” he said.

Most cruise lines opting for API deck solutions are looking for aesthetics and considerable weight savings, up to 50,000 kilos per ship, which can help save fuel or open up weight additions elsewhere.

Installations range from small to huge, depending on ship size.

“A small expedition vessel only requires a few thousand square meters of decking, but if we consider bigger size cruise ships, with 4,000 guests, then the needs increase exponentially,” Lancerotti explained.

In addition, API is heavily active in the worldwide refit market.