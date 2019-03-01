The new Magellan Explorer was launched at a shipyard in Chile earlier this week in front of executives, staff and other VIPs from Antarctica21, which is building its first ever new ship for its popular Antarctica fly-cruise operation.

The 100-guest Magellan Explorer will join the Antarctica21 fleet through a long-term bareboat charter starting with the 2019-2020 Antarctica season.

The first voyage will sail from Punta Arenas to Antarctica on November 28, 2019.

Jaime Vásquez, Antarctica21’s Chairman of the Board, noted: "The Magellan Explorer is the first ship in the world purpose-built for the operation of Antarctic fly and cruise expeditions. Additionally, she is the first Antarctic expedition ship with a maximum capacity of just 100 passengers to be built in the last 18 years."

The new ship will carry 100 guests, 60 crew and have a length of 90.7 meters and is 4,900 tons, according to the company.

"With the addition of Magellan Explorer to its fleet, Antarctica21 consolidates its position within the high-end segment of the market, catering to travelers who seek an exclusive expedition experience of the highest standards. Our small-scale, boutique offer appeals to travelers with high purchasing power who seek an alternative to the crowds and to mass-market tourism. With Magellan Explorer, we have made a commitment to serving small groups of well-informed guests, as well as to sustainable tourism in Antarctica," said Francesco Contini, Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Antarctica21.

The ship is being built to the latest Polar Code specifications established by the International Maritime Organization and carries a Polar Class 6 ice-class (Lloyd’s Register PC6).

Other key elements of the ship’s design that make it ideal for the operation of Antarctic air-cruises are its high-capacity fuel storage, which allows the ship to be in Antarctica for extended periods of time without the need to visit ports, comfortable and practical accommodation for the ship’s crew and staff, extra storage capacity for provisions, and a well-stocked workshop for the maintenance of expedition equipment, the company said.