Alaskan Dream Cruises Expands With New 12-Guest Expedition Ship

The Kruzof Explorer, the newest addition to Alaskan Dream Cruises’ fleet, will return to Alaska waters under the cruise line’s ownership, according to a news release.

A Bering Sea crab fishing boat in its first life, the vessel underwent major renovations to transform it into an "elegant and modern passenger boat," most recently running charter expeditions in California.

Now a converted, 128-foot, 12-guest expedition vessel with a large outer deck for wildlife viewing, the Kruzof Explorer adds an upscale option to the Alaskan Dream Cruises’ fleet, the company said.

The Kruzof Explorer will be outfitted with a high-speed Zodiac, kayaks and paddleboards for guests to use on daily adventures. The vessel’s five-ton crane, which once hauled crab pots, will load and unload the expedition craft.

The ship will offer a Alaska’s Remote Wilderness Expedition itinerary that will explore the length of Southeast Alaska from Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve to the Alaska Native village of Metlakatla in 10 days, either starting or ending in Alaskan Dream Cruise’s hometown of Sitka.

“People throughout the world have seen these remarkable Alaska crab vessels in action on popular TV shows. Now they’ll have a chance to sail aboard one while voyaging through the famous Inside Passage,” said Zakary Kirkpatrick, Alaskan Dream Cruises’ marketing director. “This is a true Alaska adventure. We’ll be exploring stunning, remote areas seen by very few travelers. Guests will experience two designated wilderness areas, two national monuments and Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve.”