Fourth SunStone Newbuild Heading to Vantage Cruise Line

Ocean Explorer

Vantage Cruise Line will further take its product from the rivers to the oceans with a dedicated ship as it was confirmed today the tour operator will be the long-term charterer of the fourth newbuild from SunStone ships, now named the Ocean Explorer. 

The vessel, which will be constructed at the CMHI yard in China, is a CX103 design featuring the X-BOW and designed by Ulstein Design & Solutions.

The first vessel in this series of potentially ten vessels, the Greg Mortimer, is in its final phase prior to her scheduled delivery in the third quarter.

An expected delivery date for the ship is early 2021. SunStone's expedition newbuild series can accommodate between 160 and 200 guests depending on final configuration. 

