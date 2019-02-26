Halton

Costa Smeralda Gets Her Funnel

Smeralda Funnel Installation

The new LNG-powered Costa Smeralda is inching closer to completion ahead of her October delivery from Meyer Turku in Finland.

The new 183,900-ton ship recently received her iconic Costa “blue C” funnel, a company icon for the last 70 years.

The ship will enter service in October, while a second newbuild is scheduled for delivery in 2021.

The Costa Smeralda’s debut is scheduled for October 20, 2019, with a 15-day inaugural cruise from Hamburg to Savona. The naming ceremony will take place in Savona on November 3, 2019.

On November 4, 2019, a six-day inaugural cruise will depart from Savona for Barcelona, Marseilles and Civitavecchia.

The Costa Smeralda will then continue to sail in the Western Mediterranean until April 2021, offering one-week cruises calling in Savona, Marseilles, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Civitavecchia and La Spezia.

