Luxury Cruise Capacity Breakdown: Northern Europe

When it comes to Northern Europe, Viking Cruises has the lion's share of capacity this year, according to Source: 2019 Luxury Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

The Torstein Hagen-led brand has four ships in Northern Europe, with an extended season with its 930-guest ships, giving it just over 44 percent of the Northern European cruise market among the luxury operators.

Among the highlights, the Viking Jupiter will officially be named in Oslo, Norway on June 6 by her ceremonial godmother, Sissel Kyrkjebø, the acclaimed Norwegian soprano.

2019 Luxury Brand Capacity in Northern Europe:

Ships Capacity Market Viking Ocean 4 52,080 44.1% Silversea 5 14,664 12.4% Regent 2 11,710 9.9% Seabourn 2 11,002 9.3% Hapag-Lloyd 4 9,704 8.2% Ponant 4 7,180 6.1% Windstar 2 5,100 4.3% Crystal 1 4,900 4.1% Scenic 1 1,596 1.4% SeaDream 1 220 0.2% Total 26 118,156 100%

